Body of missing boater recovered in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine Marine Patrol and the Coast Guard have located the body of a missing boater.

Late Sunday morning, a boat carrying four people capsized 10 miles off the coast of Biddeford Pool. A good samaritan was able to rescue three of the boaters after seeing a distress flare.

Maine Marine Patrol and Coast Guard were called in to help search for the missing boater. They recovered a body on Sunday afternoon.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

More updates to come.

