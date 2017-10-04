WCSH
Body of missing 23 year-old from Dover found in woods

October 04, 2017

DOVER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) — The body of 23-year-old Brycen Couture was found Wednesday morning in a wooded area and police said it appears he died from suicide. 

Police said Couture's body was found near Broadway in Dover and that he had been dead for a time before they found him in the early morning hours on Wednesday.  

Couture had been missing since  Wednesday, Sept. 27 when he was last seen at a friend's home on Broadway in Dover. 

Family members filed a missing persons report with Dover Police Department on Saturday after they had not heard from him for some time. 

Police said it appears Couture committed suicide. 

