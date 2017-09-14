Body of Maine Marine, Ben Cross, returns home Thursday

Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The remains of a 26-year-old Marine from Bethel killed in an Aug. 5 Osprey crash off Australia, will return home on Thursday.

The bodies of Capt. Benjamin Cross, 21-year-old Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway of Kansas and 19-year-old Lance Cpl. Ruben Velasco of California were recovered from a crashed aircraft and will now return to their families.

Marine Corps 1st Lt. Ben Cross. Cross, a 26-year-old who grew up in Bethel, was one of three who perished. Photo contributed by Bethany O'Neil PPH

Capt. Cross had been stationed on the Japanese island of Okinawa for the past year and had been training in Australia for three months.

His parents Valerie and Robert Cross and older brother Ryan Cross told NECN the Marine was living his dream, flying aircraft and serving in the military.

"He was really happy and felt like he finally made it," said Robert.

Cross, who was a first lieutenant at the time of the crash, was posthumously promoted to captain.

A detachment of about ten Marines from Maine will escort. Capt. Cross's body home. The group includes 1stSgt Jeff Langella. He said the plane carrying Capt. Cross will arrive in Boston Thursday afternoon. After a brief ceremony at the airport, the flag-draped casket will be transferred to a hearse.

Langella said the highway procession will include state police cruisers and the Patriot Guard Riders. One stop is planned in the Gray area to refuel, then it is on the Chandler Funeral Home in Bethel. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at Telstar Regional High School

