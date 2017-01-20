Body found on beach identified as Portland man missing since November

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A body found earlier this week on a Cape Elizabeth beach has been identified as a Portland man missing since November.

The Portland Police Department has tentatively connected Evariste Munyesanga with a body found Tuesday night.

Munyesanga, an avid runner long distance runner, had a medical condition that required him to take medication every day, according to the Press Herald.

The 29-year-old was reported missing on Nov. 21 by family and was last seen Nov. 18 at his Cumberland Avenue residence. The chief medical examiner continues to investigate, police say, but the death does not appear suspicious at this time.

Police are asking anyone who saw Munyesanga around the time he went missing to call detectives at 874-8524.

Copyright 2016 WCSH