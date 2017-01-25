Body found in Bucksport identified as Bangor man missing since December

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A body found Saturday in the Penobscot River in Bucksport has been identified as a Bangor man reported missing since Dec. 3.

Paul Frances, 27, also known as "June Bug," was last seen walking on Sanford Street in Bangor on Dec. 2.

The body was discovered near the former Verso paper mill by an employee.

Frances was reported to police to have have exhibiting behaviors of someone that might have been despondent.

The cause of death has yet to be determined by the state medical examiner's office.

No information obtained by Bangor Police indicates that foul play was involved.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ