Bodies of husband and wife found in Temple home

State Police Investigation Crime

TEMPLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Two people are dead and police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police entered a Temple road home early Tuesday afternoon and discovered the bodies, according to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Both appear to have been shot, according to McCausland.

Troopers responded to the Temple home after the man at the home called 911 and threatened to shoot himself.

McCausland said efforts to communicate with people in the house were unsuccessful.

The bodies were discovered by the Maine State Police Tactical Team at approximately 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

McCausland said family members were being notified and more information would be available later Tuesday.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update the story when more details become available.

© 2018 WCSH-TV