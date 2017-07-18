WCSH
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Bobcat spotted in Standish

Liam Nee, WCSH 5:02 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman from Standish spotted this bobcat outside her home Tuesday morning.

"At first I thought it was a fox, then I realized it was a bobcat," said Mary Jenkins. "He was looking at himself in the [solarium] windows."

Jenkins said she was shocked she was able to get such a good picture of the big cat because often times them come out blurry.

Possible rabid bobcat mauls NH woman's face as she tended her garden

"I see deer all the time, but this was definitely a treat!" Jenkins said.

Viewers sent in sightings of either bobcat or lynx this past winter in January, December, and last summer in August.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories