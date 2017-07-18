Bobcat spotted in Standish

(Photo: Mary Jenkins)

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman from Standish spotted this bobcat outside her home Tuesday morning.

(Photo: Mary Jenkins)

"At first I thought it was a fox, then I realized it was a bobcat," said Mary Jenkins. "He was looking at himself in the [solarium] windows."

Jenkins said she was shocked she was able to get such a good picture of the big cat because often times them come out blurry.

"I see deer all the time, but this was definitely a treat!" Jenkins said.

Viewers sent in sightings of either bobcat or lynx this past winter in January, December, and last summer in August.

