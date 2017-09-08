Boat owners watching hurricane track

GEORGETOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine coast is two thousand miles away from those Caribbean hurricanes, and as of Friday, the huge storms pose no direct threat to Maine.But for thousands of people who keep boats along his coast, hurricane season is always a time to keep watch.



At the Derecktor Robinhood marina in Georgetown, general manager Neil Collins said Friday he had been checking potential hurricane tracks every day since July. Now, with two large hurricanes bearing down on the U.S., Collins says he's checking "every time I sit down at the computer".

The yard has moorings of dock slips for close to 200 boats and is nearly full. Collins said the current storm track projections appear to pose no threat to the Maine coast, but said it's important to stay vigilant since hurricanes often change course. He said they hope any warnings if they're needed, will allow several days to prepare.



"If we get a hurricane warning," he said, "we normally move all the sailboats to moorings because the can ride a storm better tied to a mooting. "



Had said Power boats all get moved to slips at the docks but will be tied in a way to reduce the risk of them hitting the floats during string winds. He said the whole process involves a lot of work by everyone, and sometimes they even bring in friends for extra help.



Some boat owners want to be hauled out if there is a big storm coming, but Collins said their cove in the Robinhood section of Georgetown is an area boaters call a " hurricane hole"-- meaning a spot sheltered from heavy seas and the worst winds, where boats can ride out a storm. There are a number of those spots along the coast, and Collins said boaters will sometime sail long distances to reach them. He said that in 2016, with a tropical storm threatening southern New England, boats from as far as Connecticut and Rhode Island sought out the Robinhood anchorage for safety.



So far this year, he said, boat owners in the area appear to be not worried. However, he said several owners had their boats hauled out for the season early because they needed to leave Maine to secure their winter homes in Florida and Georgia against Hurricane Irma.



Those boat owners staying in Maine will be keeping a close watch on the storm's track.

