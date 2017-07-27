Black Lives Matter protesters no longer facing charges

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Clown Cleaver
-
Arrests made in Cherryfield Murder
-
Bail set in beating caught on video case
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Drone footage of Sanford mill fire (Technology by Jordan)
-
VERIFY: Drug testing in the workplace
-
Homicide victim's sister speaks out
-
Man wearing clown mask and holding a machete arrested
-
Is your tap water safe
-
NOW: Facebook page causes quite a stir
More Stories
-
Football Season Begins, Patriots start trainingJul 27, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
-
Trump donates his second-quater salary to Education…Jul 27, 2017, 6:25 a.m.
-
Bill to help responders with PTSD gets governor's signatureJul 27, 2017, 6:14 a.m.