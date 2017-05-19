Black lives matter protesters in court

By admitting to a charge of disorderly conduct, 17 protesters who were arrested during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Portland avoid going to trial

Portland, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Black Lives Matter protesters that shut down a busy road in Portland are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

RELATED ARTICLE: Police arrest 18 at Friday night's Black Lives Matter protest

The protesters shut down Commercial Street last July. A judge tried to get protesters to reach a deal with police, but the judge, Paul Fritzsche, ended up recusing himself.

RELATED ARTICLE: Black Lives Matter hearing ends abruptly when judge recuses himself

This is the first time the protesters will be in court since the judge recused himself.

RELATED ARTICLE: Portland Black Lives Matter protesters to meet with police

© 2017 WCSH-TV