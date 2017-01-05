BLM protesters avoid jail time in proposed settlement

PORTLAND, Maine -- NEWS CENTER has learned that a settlement has been reached between the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office and 17 defendants charged in last summer’s Black Lives Matter protest.

Attorney Jon Gale, who represents one of the protestors, tells NEWS CENTER that in a filing submitted to the court in conjunction with prosecutors, charges will be dropped against all 17 defendants if they meet certain conditions outlined in the filing.

As part of the deal, the Portland Police Department has also agreed to meet with the protestors face to face so both sides can talk about the issue and how it was handled by police in Portland. The filing still has to be signed off on by the judge. That hearing is scheduled for later this month.

The protestors marched on City Hall and the Portland Police Department on July 15, 2016. The protestors blocked Commercial Street in Portland’s Old Port and refused to leave, prompting the police department to arrest them and charge them for blocking a public way.

Copyright 2016 WCSH