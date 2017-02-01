Black Lives Matter flag raised at UMaine. (Photo by NEWS CENTER) (Photo: Custom)

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The University of Maine Black Student Union raised a Black Lives Matter flag outside the Memorial Union. The flag raising kicks off Black History month which begins Wednesday.

VP for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Robert Dana said raising the flag signifies a "moment of unity" positivity, and compassion for all.

UMaine said they are just one of a few campuses that have raised a Black Lives Matter flag.

More than 100 people packed inside the Memorial Union in Orono after the flag raising.

The indoor ceremony featured a variety of speakers. The President of the Black Student Union said the flag is a symbol.

“This flag stands for the end of systemic racism for actual equality for the black community and it stands in a defiant refusal to lay down and accept what's happening...Black lives matter, and with that statement we're saying like the police brutality that are ending black lives, is unacceptable, the racism that is affecting black lives, and stunting black lives is unacceptable” said Kirsten Daley, President of the Black Student Union at the University of Maine.

Daley said she believes there is progress being made, but more needs to be done.

