Bitter blast of cold, then a potential storm this weekend - Breton Blog

Very cold air is moving into the state, and it looks like it will have staying power.

Looking long range, into the end of next week, I can't find a single day that has a shot of a high temperature as "high" as 32 degrees. Clean up any leftover snow or ice, if possible, because it'll be cemented to the ground later this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for northern Maine and New Hampshire, for Tuesday night and Wednesday. This is unlikely to be the only cold weather advisory or warning issued in the next several days.

Wind chills may be as low as 20 to 30 below zero in the mountains and far north.

Actual air temperatures on Wednesday will only rise to about 10 degrees inland, and 14 degrees near the coast. Even during the mildest part of the day, wind chills will be below zero.

Thursday will be the coldest day, with high temperatures (not wind chills) near or even below zero in the mountains, and in the single digits closer to the coast.

By this weekend, a storm is expected to form off the east coast. Cold air will remain firmly in place. The main question is how close to the coast will the storm develop and track. Many of the computer models are leaning toward an offshore track, but I'm not ready to write off a hit just yet.

Until the energy associated with the storm hits North America, the impact of the storm will remain somewhat uncertain.

If the storm comes close enough, the timeframe for snow appears to be Saturday afternoon or evening into the first half of Sunday.

Follow our updates as the storm track comes into focus over the next day or two.

Behind this storm, whether we are hit or not, very cold air looks to continue into the start of 2018.

