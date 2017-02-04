Bishop takes his ministry to the mountaintop

Bishop Robert Deeley rides the chairlift at Black Mountain in Rumford (Photo courtesy of Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland) (Photo: Custom)

RUMFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An outing at a Maine ski hill appeared to be ripped from the lyrics of the spiritual song "Go Tell it on the Mountain."

Bishop Robert Deeley of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland celebrated Catholic Schools Week on Friday by skiing at Black Mountain with students from Rumford's Holy Savior School.

The school and diocese organized the event to build bonds between students and church leaders. The fun memories they build also have classroom applications as teachers explain the physics of their activities.

Bishop Deeley bonds with Catholic school students during a ski trip to Black Mountain in Rumford

The connection to the community fostered by the ski trip is one of the goals of Catholic Schools Week. That goal was also accomplished through service projects performed throughout the week by students across Maine.

