Birders flock from far and wide to catch a glimpse of this rare visitor

The fork-tailed flycatcher carries lunch back to a tree at Maine Audubon. (Photo: Jill Brady/Portland Press Herald)

FALMOUTH, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — The opportunity to see a rare bird exerts a powerful call.

It’s why Inna Smith’s trip to a doctor’s appointment in New Hampshire on Monday included a stop at Maine Audubon in Falmouth to see a fork-tailed flycatcher from South America. Nevermind that the Springvale woman was pregnant and a day overdue.

