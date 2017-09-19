Birders flock from far and wide to catch a glimpse of this rare visitor

FALMOUTH, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — The opportunity to see a rare bird exerts a powerful call.
It’s why Inna Smith’s trip to a doctor’s appointment in New Hampshire on Monday included a stop at Maine Audubon in Falmouth to see a fork-tailed flycatcher from South America. Nevermind that the Springvale woman was pregnant and a day overdue.
