Bill would make lifetime driver's license suspension permanent

Two lawmakers from central Maine say they will introduce legislation to eliminate a section of state law that allows someone whose license is permanently revoked to reapply for a driver’s license 10 years after release from prison.

Read More At PressHerald.com

The proposal comes after a ruling in Kennebec County Superior Court this month that allows a former Skowhegan man, Bryan Carrier, who was convicted in a triple fatal crash in 1996, reapplied for a driver’s license.

© 2017 WCSH-TV