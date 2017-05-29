WCSH
Bill would make lifetime driver's license suspension permanent

May 29, 2017

Two lawmakers from central Maine say they will introduce legislation to eliminate a section of state law that allows someone whose license is permanently revoked to reapply for a driver’s license 10 years after release from prison.

The proposal comes after a ruling in Kennebec County Superior Court this month that allows a former Skowhegan man,  Bryan Carrier, who was convicted in a triple fatal crash in 1996, reapplied for a driver’s license. 

