Bill would give preference to Maine, US companies

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Democratic senator's bill to give preference to Maine and U.S. companies in state contracts is receiving support in the Senate.



Lawmakers voted Thursday to approve Sen. Troy Jackson's bill that would give preference among similar bids to in-state contractors.



Republican Sen. Tom Saviello's amendment would allow businesses to qualify as in-state companies if at least 60 percent of their workforce is located within Maine borders.



The bill also would create a provision in public works contracts that manufactured goods like iron and steel be manufactured in the U.S.



A failed amendment by Republican Sen. Andre Cushing would have removed the requirement for in-state preferences.



The state Department of Administrative and Financial Services opposes the bill and calls its requirements too ambiguous, burdensome and costly.

