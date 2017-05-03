Bill would create treatment center in rural maine, where highest rates of overdose exist

White oval pills (Photo: GIPhotoStock, © GIPhotoStock)

(Associated Press) — A Republican's bill tackles the opioid crisis in a rural Maine county with the state's highest rate of drug overdose deaths.



Republican Sen. Joyce Maker's bill would provide $1.6 million to create a pilot project for treatment and recovery services in Washington County.



Her bill is set for a work session Wednesday and could receive a key committee vote.



The county has the highest average rate of drug overdose deaths in Maine with 19.7 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents. Its rate of drug-affected babies is nearly double the statewide average.



Maine's only detox beds are in Portland, which can be a four hour trip from Washington County.



The county has no residential treatment facilities.



The Department of Health and Human Services said the bill lacks the detail needed to succeed.

