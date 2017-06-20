Bill to prohibit talk of wage history faces uncertain future

Woman handing man money (Photo: PM Images, (c) PM Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A bill to prohibit employers from seeking information about a prospective employee's prior wage history faces an uncertain future after passing the Maine House and Senate.

The Democratic-controlled House on Monday voted 79-68 in favor of Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen's bill in an initial round of votes.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 22-13 against a motion to kill the bill.

A two-thirds majority is needed to override a veto by Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

The bill would amend the Maine Human Rights Act to bar employers from preventing employees from discussing or disclosing other employees' wages.

An amendment to the bill would allow employers or employment agencies to confirm wage history information that prospective employees voluntarily disclosed without prompting.

