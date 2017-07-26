Bill to help responders with PTSD gets governor's signature

USA, New York City, Ambulance at night (Photo: Tetra Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A law to help emergency responders with post-traumatic stress disorder in Maine has received the governor's signature.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage signed Democratic Assistant House Majority Leader Jared Golden's bill into law Monday.

Under the bill, if an emergency responder is diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder it's now presumed that the diagnosis is work-related.

That means such law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel can receive workers' compensation for such diagnoses.

By 2022, a state board will analyze such claims and make a report for the Legislature.

The law does not include actions like layoffs, termination or disciplinary actions.

The law becomes effective 90 days following the Legislature's official last day.

