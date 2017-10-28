WCSH
Bill Green heads to Washington with Honor Flight Maine

Jeffrey Schools, WCSH 10:11 AM. EDT October 28, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine veterans are making the trek again to Washington DC with the help of Honor Flight Maine.

 

 

NEWS CENTER is proud to partner with Honor Flight Maine to help send veterans to see the monuments built to honor their service to our country.

NEWS CENTER's Bill Green and Kirk Cratty are along for the special ride this weekend.

Honor Flight Maine flies World War Two veterans down to Washington DC so they can visit the monument explicitly created for them and their service.

NEWS CENTER will hold our second annual Honor Flight Maine Telethon, stay tuned for details.


 

