Bill Belichick visits Kennebunk native, OSU men's lacrosse coach at Gillette Stadium

(Photo: Costa, Chris)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) -- New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick visited NCAA men's lacrosse teams on Friday during their practices at Gillette Stadium ahead of the Saturday semifinal matchups.

Coach Belichick visited with Kennebunk native Nick Myers, who is the head coach of the Ohio State men's lacrosse team, who beat Towson 11-10 Saturday afternoon to advance to the championship on Monday against Maryland.

