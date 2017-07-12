Bill Belichick apparently makes cutoffs out of everything

Photo Courtesy: Kathryn Mastromarino via Twitter (@kathmastro) used with permisson

You can't blame him for his swag.

We've all seen Bill Belichick's sleeveless hoodies on the field. It's a staple for the head coach of the New England Patriots, and as far as Pats fans are concerned, that man can do whatever the heck he wants.

From the looks of the latest sighting of him, he darn well knows it.

Pictures posted to Twitter Wednesday show Belichick rocking not only just a cutoff shirt, but cutoff sweatpants.

Hey @OnlyInBOS! Life is good for Bill Belichick & he's for the kids.... pic.twitter.com/9oGQ5lDW5b — Kathryn Mastromarino (@kathmastro) July 12, 2017

Kathryn Mastromarino told NEWS CENTER her coworker spotted Belichick in Sconset on Nantucket Wednesday, and took the photos.

"He's an absolute trendsetter and his style is legendary," said Mastromarino. "It's hard to imagine a Pats game without a cutoff hoodie, so I'm happy he's staying true to form in the off season. That's dedication."

Twitter users have also been talking about the shirt itself: a quick Google search showed the "Life is Great" shirt (not to be confused with "Life is Good") depicts a Navy SEAL aiming a weapon at Osama Bin Laden.

Have a day, Bill.

