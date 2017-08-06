Bikers ride in Stoney's Memorial Bike Run

Courtesy Jeffrey Simpson

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Hundreds of motorcyclists road through Topsham Sunday morning as part of the annual Stoney's Memorial Bike Run.

The event is put on by the Ridin' Steel organization, a group who organizes bike rides throughout the year, most with a charitable cause.

Sunday's ride started at Fort Andross in Brunswick and went through multiple Maine towns before finishing in Boothbay Harbor.

This year's beneficiary of the ride is Woodford's Family Services, an organization that works to support and include people with special needs and their families in Maine communities.

