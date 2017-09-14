Bike Maine: Kids from the Katahdin Region lend a hand

RANGELEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A number of students from Katahdin Middle and High School in Stacyville continued to follow the Bike Maine crew from town to town Thursday.

The students worked hard to pack up nearly 80 tents and gear at the camp in Rangeley, while another group set up camp in Hartford.

It is all to raise money for their outdoor education program—allowing them to be outside and experience the natural beauty of the state and gain real-world skills.

”It’s actually really fun because you get to meet a lot of people,” Bradley Manzo said.

Manzo said he has had a lot of time to interact with the bikers as well as explore every area he has traveled to.

”They’re learning a lot about volunteering working with the communities—doing something for somebody other than themselves,” Bike Maine staffer Carol Wood said.

For Bike Maine organizers, it is really all about connecting the more than 400 bikers with Maine communities.

The crew and riders are set to hit the road again Friday morning – going 51 miles from Hartford to Farmington.

© 2017 WCSH-TV