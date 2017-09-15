Bike Maine: 2018 ride location announced

FARMINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Bike Maine organizers announced the event will expand to allow 450 riders to tour through Aroostook County next year.

The big announcement was made by Director Zach Schmesser to riders on this year’s tour Friday night.

2018 will be the sixth year of Bike Maine sponsored by The Bicycle Coalition of Maine aimed at making Maine a bicycle tourism destination.

They said it will be a week-long celebration of Acadia in the St. John Valley: La Terre Entre Deux.

The specific towns that Bike Maine 2018 will visit are set to be announced in February, according to the organization.

“Geographically, Aroostook County is the largest county east of the Mississippi, and there’s so much about northern Maine that we’d like to showcase for our riders, most of whom come from out of state. It’s a very special place,’ Schmesser said.

For more information you can visit ride.bikemaine.org.

