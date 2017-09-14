Share This Story

What is Bike Maine?

In its fifth year, the Bike Maine Ride hosts hundreds of bikers from all across the country and the world as they explore a region of the state. This year 415 bikers are taking part in the popular event. This year's 335-mile ride is going through Maine's Western Foothillls. Our team is going along for the journey.

DAY 5

Rangeley to Hartford

The town of Rangeley sends their guests off for the longest trek of the day. Bikers pedaling 65 miles to Hartford. Local volunteers, and even the police chief, came out in full force to say goodbye.

Good morning from Rangeley! It's day 5 of @BikeMaineRide. Some fresh ME maple syrup before they hit the road #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/KDZCoTUDqY — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) September 14, 2017

As bikers hit the road, a handful of kids continued to work hard. Students from Katahdin Middle/High School followed the crew from town to town setting up and taking down nearly 80 tents. Read More

On perhaps the most scenic part of the journey, the NEWS CENTER team stumbled upon a truly unique place just off the tour route Thursday. It's called the 'Rock Pile' and took twenty years for one family to make a reality. Read More

Another day coming to an end here in Weld. A great backdrop for my live shot coming up on #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/RHOnvFumbD — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) September 14, 2017

DAY 4

Rest Day in Rangeley

The town of Rangeley rolled out the red carpet for bikers with events, lake cruises and even fireworks. We met local business owners as they took the visitors out on the lake to learn all about the area's rich history. The locals hoping to bring more attention to the western part of the state.

There's 360 and the there's 360! An unbelievable view from the top of Quill Hill Posted by Zach Blanchard on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

DAY 3

Kingfield to Rangeley

Before cyclists could hit the roads, they got a unique wake up call from the whistle of the iconic Stanley Steemer. The fully steam-powered car was invented in 1897 by F.O. and F.E. Stanley who were raised in the town of Kingfield. Read more

DAY 2

Pittsfield to Kingfied

Bikers made the trek 56 miles into the mountains. There they set up camp on Poland Spring's property near downtown. Our NEWS CENTER took our drone up over the town to take in the sights.

DAY 1

Skowhegan to Pittsfield

415 cyclcists from 35 states, provinces and countries hit the road for the fifth annual Bike Maine Ride Sunday. The riders, 254 men and 146 women, started in Skowhegan and pedaled 57 miles to Pittsfield where they set up their first camp. Bill Green kicked off the week-long trek through Maine's Western Foothills.

