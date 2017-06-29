Biddeford woman with dementia missing

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are looking for 79-year-old Audrey M. Brown who suffers from dementia.

Police say Brown is 5’1” and 140 lbs. She has gray hair and blue eyes with silver wire rimmed glasses.

Brown was last seen around 4:45 pm, Wednesday driving her 2008 black Nissan Sentra. Her license plate is 9161SK.

Police say she left her home Wednesday to go to a family members house in Alfred. At 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning, police say they realized she never made it to the relatives home.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Biddeford Police Department at 282-5127.

© 2017 WCSH-TV