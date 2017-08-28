Biddeford woman identified as victim in Biddeford Pool capsizing

North Atlantic Ocean (Photo: Mark Lewis, (c) Mark Lewis)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A woman who died after a boat capsized Sunday morning has been identified.

The Department of Marine Resources said they found the body of 53-year-old Elizabeth Douglass of Biddeford hours after the boat overturned in Biddeford Pool.

DMR said 57-year-old Carl Poissant of Saco is the boat owner. He was on board, as well as 53-year-old James Beal of Biddeford and 58-year-old Phillip Langevin of Lyman. All three were rescued by a good Samaritan.

The 21-foot recreational fishing boat capsized 10 miles offshore when it took on a wave from the stern and capsized within 30 seconds, according to Jeff Nichols with the Maine Marine Patrol.

Nichols said none of the boaters were wearing life jackets, and conditions on Sunday were calm with good visibility at the time of the accident.

Maine Marine Patrol are investigating.

