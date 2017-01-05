(Photo: MDEA)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman from Biddeford was arrested Thursday on a drug trafficking charge.

Denyielle Banks, 43, was identified through an ongoing investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and taken into custody at her 57 Sullivan St. apartment, according to state Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

A total of 74 grams of heroin — a street value of $10,500 — was seized from Banks' residence by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) agents.

MDEA agents have been investigating the sale of heroin in the Greater Biddeford Area, including making several undercover purchases. Banks was involved in these purchases, McCausland says, and they were made within 1,000 feet of a drug-free safe zone.

Banks was taken to York County Jail and was held on $25,000 bail.

