Open house set for abandoned building renovated by students

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An open house will be held Wednesday at a beautiful home on Main Street in Biddeford.

This is no ordinary house. It’s the end result of a collaboration between city officials, the local Rotary Club and some high school students.

Dealing with abandoned homes can be a real headache for city officials. Vacant buildings can lead to the degradation of the neighborhood, cause vandalism issues and create safety concerns.

Two years ago leaders of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club convinced the city to turn an abandoned home over to them. They then collect donated supplies to help students at the Biddeford Center of Technology renovate it.

"They’ve just taken it on, very engaged with it. Very proud of it and proud of the work they’ve done with it," said Paulette Bonneau, director of the center and a Rotary member.

For two years the students hammered away to bring the home back to life. It wasn’t easy, salvaging what they could and demolishing what they couldn’t.

"It was difficult for me, it was difficult for the kids, but they bought in and that’s the important thing," said instructor Wayne Hapgood. "They realized it was a challenge and they were up for it."

The project provided the students will real hands-on work in engineering, construction, plumbing, and the electrical field, while also putting a property back on the city tax rolls.

Some of the money from the sale of the house will be used for the next abandoned house project just up the street. The rest of it will be used for scholarships and other projects the Rotary Club is working on.

Tours will be given of the house Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m.

