Biddeford man arrested for threatening people with gun

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Biddeford man is facing charges after threatening a group of people with a gun at a basketball court in Old Orchard Beach, police said.

IBN Welch, 21, returned to the basketball court with a handgun and threatened to use it after engaging in an altercation with another man a short time earlier. When police arrived at the basketball court, they saw several people running away in different directions.

Welsh was immediately identified as the suspect. Police said they had to chase him by foot after he tried to flee from officers. They immediately apprehended him after a short foot chase. A firearm was recovered, which was identified as being the suspects at the time the threats were made. Witnesses told police Welsh had displayed a handgun. The suspect is being charged with aggravated reckless conduct and transported to the York County Jail on a $20,000 bail. Anyone with information is urged to call the Old Orchard Beach Police Department. This case is currently under investigation.

