Bicyclist suffers serious head injuries in collision with car

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police say a bicyclist suffered serious head injuries after a crash with a car Monday morning.
Philip E. Philbin, a 53-year-old man from Clinton, Massachusetts, collided with a Land Rover driven by a 17-year-old Wells resident on Atlantic Avenue.
Police say Philbin was lifeflighted to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for serious head injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
Police are investigating the accident. No other details are available at this time.
