WCSH
Close
Breaking News Fire in Waterboro shopping complex
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Bicyclist suffers serious head injuries in collision with car

Anslee Krouch , WCSH 2:16 PM. EDT July 17, 2017

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police say a bicyclist suffered serious head injuries after a crash with a car Monday morning.

Philip E. Philbin, a 53-year-old man from Clinton, Massachusetts, collided with a Land Rover driven by a 17-year-old Wells resident on Atlantic Avenue.

Police say Philbin was lifeflighted to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for serious head injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police are investigating the accident. No other details are available at this time. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories