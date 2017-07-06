Bicyclist seriously hurt in crash with truck in Kennebunk

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman riding her bicycle in Kennebunk Wednesday was seriously injured in a crash with a pickup truck.

Kennebunk Police Deputy Michael Nugent said 46-year-old Katherine Moxham was struck by an oncoming truck, driven by a young man, that had crossed over the centerline of High Street near address No. 132.

The truck then ran off the road and struck a culvert.

Moxham was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Souther Maine Medical Health Care in Biddeford.

The crash, which happened just before 2:30 p.m., closed down a section of High Street for 3 ½ hours. It remains under investigation.

© 2017 WCSH-TV