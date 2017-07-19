Bicyclist injured in Wells crash dies

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A bicyclist who was involved in a crash with a car Monday morning in Wells has died of his injuries, police say.

Philip Philbin of Clinton, MA passed away Tuesday afternoon. He was 53.

Philbin suffered serious head injuries as a result of the crash involving an SUV on Atlantic Avenue. The Land Rover was driven by a 17-year-old Wells resident, according to police.

Officials say Philbin was not wearing a helmet.



"Our deepest heart-felt sympathies go out to Mr. Philbin’s family and friends for their unfortunate loss," police said in a press release. "The events and circumstances of this crash continue to be actively investigated."

