Bicyclist injured in Wells crash dies

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A bicyclist who was involved in a crash with a car Monday morning in Wells has died of his injuries, police say.
Philip Philbin of Clinton, MA passed away Tuesday afternoon. He was 53.
Philbin suffered serious head injuries as a result of the crash involving an SUV on Atlantic Avenue. The Land Rover was driven by a 17-year-old Wells resident, according to police.
Officials say Philbin was not wearing a helmet.
"Our deepest heart-felt sympathies go out to Mr. Philbin’s family and friends for their unfortunate loss," police said in a press release. "The events and circumstances of this crash continue to be actively investigated."
