Bicyclist hit by truck in Kennebunk dies of injuries

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A bicyclist in Kennebunk who was struck by an oncoming truck Wednesday has died, according to police.

46-year-old Katherine Moxham died Friday.

Moxham was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland after the crash.

The truck that hit her, driven by a young man, had crossed over the centerline of High Street near address No. 132.

The truck then ran off the road and struck a culvert, and driver suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Southern Maine Medical Health Care in Biddeford.

The crash remains under investigation.

