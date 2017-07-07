Bicyclist hit by truck in Kennebunk dies of injuries

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A bicyclist in Kennebunk who was struck by an oncoming truck Wednesday has died, according to police.
46-year-old Katherine Moxham died Friday.
Moxham was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland after the crash.
The truck that hit her, driven by a young man, had crossed over the centerline of High Street near address No. 132.
The truck then ran off the road and struck a culvert, and driver suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Southern Maine Medical Health Care in Biddeford.
The crash remains under investigation.
