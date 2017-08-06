Bethel man among three killed in helicopter crash off Australia

Courtesy Portland Press Herald

BETHEL, Maine (PRESS HERALD) - A Maine native was one three Marines killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia on Saturday while trying to land.

First Lt. Benjamin “Ben” Robert Cross, 26, whose family lives in Bethel, had been training in Australia for the past three months but has been based out of Okinawa, Japan, for the past year, family members said. Twenty-three of 26 personnel aboard the aircraft were rescued by small boats nearby, the Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said in a statement Saturday.

