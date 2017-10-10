Best Places to Work in Maine 2017

Best places to work in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Do you work in one of the best places to work in Maine. Each year companies are ranked by the Maine State Council for Human Resource Management.

Basically, it looks for companies that have outstanding work environments. And there apparently plenty of them in the state of Maine. 80 companies made the cut.

They are divided into categories of Small, Medium and Large based on the number of employees.

We don't know who ranked first in each category yet, but the council is making the leaders of these companies all feel special as they arrive at the awards ceremony at the Augusta Civic Center by having them walk the red carpet on the way in.

So how do they arrive at the rankings? The Council looks at things like employee benefits, workplace policies, and how satisfied workers say they are.

The hope, of course, is to encourage other companies to improve their workplace culture so they can join the ranks.

The winners from last year are in the running again.

For companies with more than 250 employees: Edward Jones.

For medium-sized companies, Patriot Subaru came in at number 1,

And for those with fewer than 50 employees: Albin, Randall and Bennett CPAs won last year.

The companies like those rankings, and use them to attract quality employees. We will find out soon how the ranking panned out.

© 2017 WCSH-TV