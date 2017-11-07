Best of Bob Episode 2
Many lobstermen will tell you that fishing is in their blood.We can see proof of that as we dust off another story from Bob's Basement. Bob Elliot introduced us to a little girl hard at work with her great grandfather, pulling traps off Bailey Island.
WCSH 11:37 PM. EST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: Mainer wins Nobel Prize
-
Disappearance baffles family
-
NOW: Trans teen says private school asked him to leave
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Jason Aldean on stage when deadly Las Vegas shooting began
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Gun Sales after Las Vegas- NECN
-
NOW: Vegas couple says they recognize gunman from gun show
-
Botanical Garden battle
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
Hunter charged with manslaughter in death of Hebron womanNov. 7, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
-
Election Day 2017Nov. 6, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
-
Lewiston, Auburn voters to decide whether or not…Nov. 7, 2017, 8:57 a.m.