Berwick Police warn of this troublesome panhandler

BERWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A post on Facebook that has been shared by police in Berwick warns of a panhandler in the area who doesn't stop at the word "no."

The Facebook post alleges that in Rochester, NH, a man named Evan Post is accused of riding his bicycle into car doors after drivers pull into parking spots. He then allegedly blames the incident on the driver. The author of the post says a couple witnessed this and had since reported it to police.

Berwick Police added Post has been warned in Berwick also. They say he tried to get money from an off-duty officer.

Panhandling is not illegal in Maine.

