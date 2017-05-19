"The Original Ginny Moon" is the story of a girl with autism who is adopted and wants her birth mother to kidnap her. It is the first book released by Benjamin Ludwig, and it is being received very favorably.

Benjamin Ludwig is a public school teacher in New Hampshire and not long after he and his wife were married they adopted a girl with autism.

That experience provided some of the inspiration for his highly praised new novel, "The Original Ginny Moon."

Reviewers say Ludwig has created a remarkable character in Ginny Moon - a girl who is lovable and irritating, clever and obtuse, but always genuine.

One librarian said after reading "The Original Ginny Moon" that it's hard to believe Benjamin Ludwig hasn't been publishing novels before now.

