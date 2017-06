Headstand by Rob Nesbitt and Jess Gagne

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Reporting on International Yoga Day requires flexibility. And the NEWS CENTER was up to the task.

June 21 is set aside each year to bring attention to yoga's health benefits.

From the Warrior to the Triangle, our team of journalists struck all the right poses. Scroll through the gallery of pictures to see our moves. Namaste.

