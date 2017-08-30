Belfast girl, 5, died of accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, MSP says

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A little girl from Belfast who died Monday at her grandparents' home in Scarborough died of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Elise Dorr, 5, died at Maine Medical Center.

The State Medical Examiner's Office completed her autopsy Wednesday and ruled the death accidental.

State Police said she got a hold of her father's .45 caliber handgun from a backpack in the bedroom where the shooting happened. Elise's father, Todd Dorr, was also in the room, and told detectives he went to adjust the TV and heard the gunshot as he moved across the room.

State Police said this is a tragic reminder of how quick and unpredictable children can be around a loaded firearm, and gun owners need to make sure guns are secured and out of reach when children are present.

No charges have been filed. State Police will have prosecutors review their investigative report once it is completed.

© 2017 WCSH-TV