Before new Congress sworn in, Portland Planned Parenthood rallies volunteers

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Planned Parenthood of Portland says it's concerned it may lose funding when the new Congress and President are sworn in.

That's because Congress had already voted to appeal the Affordable Care Act with a bill that would have removed some of Planned Parenthood funding. President Obama vetoed that bill.

It would have taken away millions of dollars in government refunds for Planned Parenthood patients on Medicare.

President Elect Trump has not specifically said he plans to de-fund Planned Parenthood, but Maine's chapter of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund has been rallying groups of volunteers to prepare for that scenario.

“I mean, I remember when birth control was not legal,” said 71-year-old Susan Johnston, a Planned Parenthood volunteer. “I remember when abortion was not legal. I had an illegal abortion at the age of 18. So, I've lived this story, and I feel like it could go that way again. And I don't want to see it go that way again. I have a daughter, I have granddaughters...I'm fighting for them.”

Planned Parenthood in Portland plans to hold more forums for supporters in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2016 WCSH