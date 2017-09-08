WCSH
Bear hunter dies from fall from tree stand in Maine

Associated Press , WCSH 7:58 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

TOWNSHIP 4 ND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Warden Service says a bear hunter died when he fell from a tree stand.

Wardens say 62-year-old Thomas Pelletier, of Wareham, Massachusetts, was found unresponsive under the tree stand by a friend Thursday night in a remote part of Hancock County.

They say the friend, 56-year-old Richard Rooks, of Westford, Massachusetts, went for help after trying to revive Pelletier.

Game wardens worked through the night with the state medical examiner's office to document the fatal accident and remove Pelletier from the woods. Game wardens continue to investigate.

