Bath teen threatened people with BB gun outside YMCA: police

(Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A 14-year-old from Bath has been charged in connection with a threatening incident outside the Bath Area YMCA.

Bath police said reports came in shortly before 3:15 p.m. Monday of a male with a handgun threatening people outside the gym, which immediately went into lockdown.

Police said upon arrival they identified the suspect as a Bath teenager and found on him a BB gun that resembled a handgun. They said there were people he threatened outside of the YMCA with his BB gun.

The boy was charged with Class D criminal threatening and eventually taken to Long Creek Juvenile Development Center in South Portland. He's scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4.

© 2017 WCSH-TV