Solar energy to help provide power to business park

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority and Diversified Communications are ready to dedicate a project that'll produce 1.5 megawatts of solar energy.

Officials say the system is designed to provide 13.3 percent of the electricity at Brunswick Landing business park from on-site renewable energy, and eliminate more than 2 million pounds of carbon dioxide each year in the process.

A ribbon cutting is set for Tuesday.

For the project, Portland-based ReVision Energy installed over 4,500 photovoltaic panels, the company's largest solar installation to-date in Maine.

Diversified Communications of Portland will own the solar panels and will sell the power to Brunswick Landing for up to 25 years.



