Bates College addresses racial incident with campus reform

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Administrators at Bates College are promising to address racial issues following an incident involving black students and security staff.



The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2tvfqPX ) proposed changes come after a disagreement at a May dance party between black students and security staff led to one male student being restrained. Many black students had complained earlier after a party they attended was shut down for noise while another party attended by white students was ignored.



A probe by private investigators found that security officers didn't discriminate in restraining the student but that race played a role in the overall incident.



College President Clayton Spencer says that the school is committed to improving relations between security officers and all students. Spencer adds that Bates will continue to diversify its faculty and student body.

