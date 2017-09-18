Bank executive loses job over anti-Muslim Facebook posts

KENNEBUNK, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Kennebunk Savings bank has parted ways with a high-ranking executive whose personal Facebook page contained anti-Muslim images.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL ARTICLE BY THE PORTLAND PRESS HERALD/MAINE SUNDAY TELEGRAM

The bank announced in a statement on its website and Facebook page Friday that it was no longer employing a staff member whose “personal Facebook page contained some disturbing and offensive images.” The bank did not identify the employee or say whether the employee resigned or was fired. But the Maine Beacon, a liberal website, named the employee and identified her as a high-ranking official, and also published the offending images that appeared on her Facebook page.

© 2017 WCSH-TV