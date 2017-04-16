Shooting investigation underway in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday the Bangor Police Department responded to a call regarding gunshots in the area of Ohio Street and Highland Avenue.

Police have confirmed that a person was shot and transported to a local hospital.

The K-9 unit was called to the scene in addition to a team of investigators and crime scene technicians from the Criminal Investigation Division.

Police have not released the identity or the condition of the victim. According to Lieutenant David Bushey, preliminary information suggests that the public at large is not at risk.

There is no further information at this time.

The subject of this story will be updated.

